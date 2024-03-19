Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Southwest worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 128,670 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 13.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

