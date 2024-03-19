Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,726 Shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 527.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 140.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000.

NURE stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

