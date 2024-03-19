Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.