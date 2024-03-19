Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $113.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.15.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.