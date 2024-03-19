Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VLO opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

