Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

HIX opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

