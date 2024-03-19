Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %
HIX opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $5.18.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.