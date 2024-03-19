LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

SCD stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

