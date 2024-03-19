LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
SCD stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.
Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LMP Capital and Income Fund
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.