Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0838 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FFC opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.