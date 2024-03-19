Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LANDP opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.