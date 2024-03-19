Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NSTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 10.4471 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 100.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSTD opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 23.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

