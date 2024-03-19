Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.87. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.13.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

