Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.87. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.13.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
