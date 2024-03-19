Gladstone Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $453.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

