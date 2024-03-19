Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 149,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

ONEQ stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

