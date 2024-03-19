Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after buying an additional 686,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,954,000 after acquiring an additional 531,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $60.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

