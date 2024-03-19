ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald Sells 17,085 Shares

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXGet Free Report) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $19,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 489,015 shares in the company, valued at $547,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Monday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFOX. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZeroFox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,719,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZeroFox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

