ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CFO Timothy S. Bender Sells 31,736 Shares

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy S. Bender sold 31,736 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $35,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 852,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

