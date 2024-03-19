Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) General Counsel Purchases $11,994.40 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Catharine Kelly Rentzel acquired 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $11,994.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.04. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LSEA. Barclays upped their target price on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

