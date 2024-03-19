Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,186 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,174 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

CALF opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

