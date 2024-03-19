Komodo Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $47.90 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,615,841 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

