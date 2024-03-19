ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,190.59 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 70,349% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $7,190.59 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 68,262.6% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00124735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009687 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

