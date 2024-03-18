Barclays Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $40.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,101. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,879,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after buying an additional 1,394,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,705,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

