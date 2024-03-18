Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SMAR. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 3,173,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,101. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

