Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
TSE KEG.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$16.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.37.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
