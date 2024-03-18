Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.2 %

BX traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,567. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

