Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $375.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $351.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.40.

Shares of MDGL traded up $12.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.23. 963,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.89.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.98) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

