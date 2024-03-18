Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $24.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 405.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPSC

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Insider Transactions at Century Therapeutics

IPSC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 67,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $284.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $117,351.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,509 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.