Rise Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4,475.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $392.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.58 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

