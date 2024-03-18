Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,445,000 after purchasing an additional 65,850 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.53. 716,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,995. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $180.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.