SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Boosted by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises 14.0% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $29,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $532.82. 680,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,902. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $514.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.06. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $547.46.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

