Rise Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.1 %

TGT stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.61. 3,189,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

