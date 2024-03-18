Truist Financial Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $243.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $201.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.95.

NYSE DKS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.04. 1,383,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,711. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.67. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

