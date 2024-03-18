Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VKTX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of VKTX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after purchasing an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,145,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after purchasing an additional 571,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

