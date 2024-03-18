Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $139.43 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $139.43 or 0.00206446 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $51.63 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,536.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00583768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00123638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00120022 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,411,985 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

