UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $24.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

PATH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after acquiring an additional 334,085 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,357 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

