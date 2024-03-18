First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Roth Mkm

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

First Wave BioPharma stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,820. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

