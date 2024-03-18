G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Lowered to $23.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 1,254,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,632. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

