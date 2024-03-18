Intuitive Machines’ (LUNR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

LUNR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 2,227,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,244,757. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

