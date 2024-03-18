Karat Packaging’s (KRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Karat Packaging stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 84,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,186. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $521.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 9.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 32,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

