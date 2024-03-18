I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Lowered to $6.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 231.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 341,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,525. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 141.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

