Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $377.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $338.00 to $377.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s current price.

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $351.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $12.86 on Friday, reaching $283.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,717. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

