Contrasting Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) and John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and John Wood Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $37.83 billion N/A $34.77 billion $2.33 4.64 John Wood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.75 2.68

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than John Wood Group. John Wood Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 2 4 0 0 1.67 John Wood Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ecopetrol and John Wood Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than John Wood Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of John Wood Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.0%. John Wood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Ecopetrol pays out 106.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. John Wood Group pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and John Wood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 14.58% 10.31% 3.75% John Wood Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ecopetrol beats John Wood Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences. The Operations segment offers decarbonisation, maintenance, modifications, brownfield engineering, asset management, and decommissioning services. The Consulting segment provides technical consulting, digital consulting, and energy asset and technology solutions. The Investment Services segment engages in industrial power and heavy civil engineering activities. John Wood Group PLC was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

