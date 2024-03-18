Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. 3,193,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,097. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $105,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

