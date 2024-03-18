Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.14

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and approximately $78,496.02 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00110935 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00037528 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00017329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002951 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

