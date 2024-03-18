Cosmos Price Reaches $11.69 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.57 billion and approximately $238.67 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.69 or 0.00017342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00091256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00018184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,743,831 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

