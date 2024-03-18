BITICA COIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $722.79 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005730 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00015052 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,490.08 or 1.00086225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010461 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00141054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997761 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

