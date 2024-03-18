GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.76. The stock had a trading volume of 493,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,270. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.73 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

