GSG Advisors LLC Acquires 1,678 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. 1,273,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,352. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

