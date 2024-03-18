GSG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,570 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MUB stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $107.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

