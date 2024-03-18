GSG Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

VOO traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $472.91. 3,930,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,991. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.72 and a 12 month high of $476.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

