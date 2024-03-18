Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000.

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.73. 330,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,311. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

